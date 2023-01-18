UK Training courses to help tourers get more from the great outdoors

The aim is to help tourers make the most of the great outdoors. Course attendees will be able to gain confidence and perfect their manoeuvring skills with expert trainers.

Whether you are new to caravanning, motorhoming and campervanning, or a seasoned tourer who just needs a refresher, the Club makes sure you feel comfortable and safe in your vehicle before you head out on your holiday adventure.

The Club has over 40 years of experience running these courses. Operating at 16 locations across the UK, each course is led by friendly, expert trainers with first-hand experience, who are members and well-seasoned tourers themselves. Courses are open to both Club members and non-members.

Harvey Alexander, Director of Marketing and Membership Services at the Caravan and Motorhome Club said, “We are delighted to help new and old tourers alike to journey safely while making the most of the great outdoors through our driving training courses in 2023.”

“Touring holidays are more popular than ever and people are taking to the open road as they look to holiday for less. Launching a variety of new locations this year this provides course participants with flexibility on where to learn or refresh their skills before setting off on their touring adventures in the UK and Europe.”