Masks on planes and public transport in Spain to go any day now

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 18 January 2023 • 19:20

Masks on public transport - Image Iryna Inshyna / Shutterstock.com

A final decision has yet to be taken but all the money is on masks no longer being required on public transport in Spain from February.

Sources close to the Ministry of Health told La Vanguardia on Wednesday, January 18 that a decision had already been made to remove the requirement from March. They added that the situation in China had unfortunately delayed any announcement.

COVID-19 is under control in Spain and experts have said that whilst they are supportive of the move, caution was needed until the China situation was clearer. What they also don´t want to see is a decision having to be reversed once it has been made.

Carolina Darias, the Minister of Health, has spoken of the end of masks being soon but that she was taking expert advice before making a final decision. She told SER Las Palmas: “We will have to see how times evolve, although we must observe how China evolves to make the decision.”

Darias has said of the 500 tests performed in recent days on travellers from China, only two have tested positive and importantly are from known variants.

If that situation continues then masks on public transport could soon be a thing of the past.

