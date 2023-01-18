World’s oldest person passes away aged 118

By Chris King • 18 January 2023 • 0:11

Image of the hands of an old woman. Credit: Junta de Andalucia

Lucile Randon, a French nun and the oldest known person in the world, passed away in her sleep at the age of 118.

Lucile Randon, a French nun believed to be the oldest person in the world, is reported to have passed away today, Tuesday, January 17. Also known as Sister Andree, she is said to have died in her sleep aged 118 at a nursing home.

She claimed the title of the world’s oldest known person last year following the death, aged 119, of Kane Tanaka, who held that title at the time. She lived through two world wars and survived the Covid pandemic.

Randon was born in 1904 and worked as a governess and a teacher during her younger years. Most of the period during World War II was spent caring for children. She travelled to the city of Vicky after the war ended where she found work in a hospital. Her life was spent looking after orphans and the elderly at this facility for the next 28 years.

“There is great sadness but … it was her desire to join her beloved brother. For her, it’s a liberation”, said David Tavella, a spokesman for Randon, as reported by mirror.co.uk.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.