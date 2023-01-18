World’s oldest runestone discovered in Norway

By Chris King • 18 January 2023 • 0:35

Image of runestone found in Norway. Credit: Tone Bergland/Norwegian Institute for Cultural Heritage Research (NIKU)

The oldest runestone in the world was discovered in Tyrifjorden, Norway.

Archaeologists in Norway have found the world’s oldest runestone, according to their estimate. They believe that the inscriptions on it are up to 2,000 years old and date back to the earliest days of the mysterious history of runic writing, as reported by gazeta.ru today, Tuesday, January 17.

Carved into a flat square block of brownish sandstone are signs that may be the earliest example of words recorded in writing in Scandinavia, said a spokesperson for the Cultural History Museum in Oslo. They added that it is “one of the oldest runic inscriptions ever found”, and “the oldest dated runestone in the world”.

“This find will give us a lot of new knowledge about the use of runes in the early Iron Age. Perhaps this is one of the first attempts to use runes on stone in Norway and Scandinavia”. said Christel Silmer, a professor at the University of Oslo.

Old runes were previously found on other objects, but not on stone. They were previously found on a bone comb discovered in Denmark. Scientists have suggested that the tip of a knife or a needle was used to carve the inscriptions in the runes.

This new runestone was discovered in late 2021 during the excavation of a tomb near Tyrifjorden, west of Oslo. This is a region known for several earlier monumental archaeological finds. In addition to stone, burnt bones and charcoal were found in the cremation pit.

Measuring 31 cm by 32 cm, the stone has several types of inscriptions, and not all of them make linguistic sense. Eight runes on the face of the stone read as ‘Idiberug’, which could be the name of a woman, a man, or a family said the experts.

