Air France KLM buys 100 Airbus for the Netherlands

At the ordinary board meeting the Air France KLM consortium announced the purchase of 100 Airbus aircraft, with 60 additional purchase options, for the two Dutch-based airlines, KLM and Transavia (the latter also with operations in France).

The 100 aircraft with firm purchase options are 100 A320neo (some 321s are also in the package), the latest model of the popular European aircraft for the two Dutch carriers, Transavia and KLM. Some of these aircraft will also be used to expand Transavia France’s fleet.

At the same time, the French group is signing a letter of intent for the purchase of four A350 freighters, with a further four as options, all for Air France.

Ben Smith, the group’s chairman, said: “These purchase orders position our group on the path to improved service and reduced CO2 emissions. This is a major step that will allow us to operate the best aircraft available. The excellent performance of these aircraft allows us to know that we are growing on firm foundations.

Prior to the deal, Air France KLM and its subsidiaries had 502 aircraft.