An essential guide to the best estate agents in Mojacar, Almeria

By Laura Kemp • 19 January 2023 • 10:31

Image - Fotomicar/shutterstock

Are you looking to take the plunge and buy a property in the stunning town of Mojacar and want to know more about the types of houses on offer? Or perhaps you are thinking of selling up and moving on and are searching for the best estate agencies to help you with the paperwork, fees and viewings? Look no further, because the Euro Weekly News has compiled this essential guide on the most trusted and reputable estate agents that Mojacar has to offer!

Moving locations is a really exciting time, but it is also widely known as one of the most stressful tasks that we go through in life, having to navigate viewings, listings, documents, fees and paperwork. It is essential to have a trusted and experienced estate agent who knows the area well and can assist you with all of the legal aspects. That’s why we have put together this guide to the best estate agents in Mojacar, whether you are looking to buy, sell, or rent.

Types of property in Mojacar

Mojacar is a glorious and popular location on the Costa Blanca for foreign buyers to call their home. If you are looking for a beautiful village full of history and vibrant Spanish culture then Mojacar is the place for you – quieter than the bustling Costa del Sol, and with the combination of beach and village – you’ll be getting the best of both worlds.

Mojacar is a place where an expat feels like they’ve stepped back in time. Quintessentially Spanish with hints of Moorish history, this village offers a much slower pace of life. So it’s no surprise that, according to recent studies, around 50 per cent of the residents in Mojacar are foreign, composed of mainly English, German, Dutch and Swedish nationals. The fact that Mojacar is becoming such a sought-after area to buy property is advantageous for buyers and sellers alike.

Apartments and villas are very popular, particularly around the Mojacar Playa area and, although it is popular with both British and Spanish holidaymakers, this pretty beach resort has not been spoilt by high-rise development and still retains much of its laid-back Andalucian charm.

The Moorish village of Mojacar, known as Mojacar Pueblo, retains much of its Spanish roots and boasts traditional whitewashed properties. Further into the stunning mountains, you’ll find wonderful cortijos and charming Andalucian townhouses, in addition to plots and houses needing some TLC.

How much does property cost in Mojacar?

Mojacar is a prime location to find your new dream home, with various property types at a range of prices to suit single people, couples, families and retirees. Mojacar also boasts plenty of real estate agencies to help and advise you.

A two-bedroom flat in a residential area of Mojacar will cost from around €70,000, while a three-bedroom detached house needing a bit of TLC will cost around €90,000.

A small cortijo in Mojacar Pueblo will cost from around €95,000 while a luxurious villa with a pool on the beachfront will cost upwards from around €1 million.

The best estate agents in Mojacar

Now that you have a bit more information about the property types in Mojacar, what properties are worth and why the area attracts so many buyers, here is our list of the best estate agents to help you with your buying, selling or renting journey.

Andalusea

Andalusea is an innovative agency, passionate about changing the real estate sector and finding solutions for their clients. After working in different careers and countries, and being very clear that their destination was Mojacar, the owners of Andalusea want to contribute their experience, trajectory and knowledge to help people find their dream home here.

The team at Andalusea can help you find long-term rentals and assist you in every aspect of buying your new home or building your dream property, as well as offering repossessions at an amazing discount. They also offer other services like translations of documents, key custody, and maintenance.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 950 88 73 67 or +34 632 120 205

New One Stop Property

Established in 2002, New One Stop is the region’s premier real estate agency and property developer. With their vast experience, they work throughout Almeria Province to bring you some of the finest second-hand, new build and development properties. The multilingual agents speak seven languages and are dedicated to helping you navigate the complexities of buying a new home in a foreign country.

Using their knowledge of the area, New One Stop will assist you through the process of buying, selling, and renting, and they can even find you the perfect holiday home for a well-needed vacation in this serene area of Almeria.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 9504 73040

Mojacar Estates Limited

Mojacar Estates have been running successfully as an independent property sales and holiday rentals agency since 1982. The dedicated team, who have all been working within this industry for more than 20 years, offer a professional and knowledgeable service to clients in Spanish, English and German.

Mojacar Estates Limited is continually sourcing new properties to extend its sales and holiday rentals portfolio. For sellers, they offer a free, no-obligation valuation, a straightforward commission structure and a no-sale, no-fee guarantee.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 950 478 935

New Wave Villas

New Wave Villas is an independent real estate agency that was established in 2006, offering a range of property types including villas, townhouses, apartments and flats. The New Wave villas team live in the area and are all fully integrated into the local culture. Their depth of knowledge gives clients confidence in knowing they will be expertly guided through the process of buying or selling, ensuring the process is an enjoyable stress-free experience.

If you are looking to buy or sell in Mojacar, New Wave Villas invites you to call into their modern beachfront office on Mojacar Playa and meet the team.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 950 475 800 or +34 677 475 068

Veritas Homes Property Group

Veritas Homes have a very wide variety of competitively priced, quality resale and new properties o­n their books in Mojacar Playa, Mojacar Pueblo, Marina de la Torre, Playa Macenas Beach and Golf Resort, Cabo de Gata, Vera, Vera Playa, Turre, Los Gallardos and more.

The experienced team speaks to clients in a language that they can understand, including English, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian and French. If you are considering selling or purchasing in the Spanish regions of Almeria and Murcia, Veritas Homes promises straightforward and honest advice to guide you through the journey.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 950 472 430

Price Brown Partnership

2021 saw Price Brown celebrating their 35th year of ongoing service in Mojacar, Costa del Almeria, and Andalucia, and the company was the first British professionally qualified estate agents to establish offices in the area. Their sales department has an excellent portfolio of new and resale properties in every price range, and an after-sales service that is second to none.

The rental and management department has its own portfolio of impressive holiday homes and long-term rental properties, and can assist with the sale of your home if you are looking to move on.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 950 478 915

K7 Grupo Inmobiliario

K7 Grupo Inmobiliario is a boutique real estate agency that has been recognised for its continuous innovation, impeccable reputation and honesty. The team of qualified and motivated professionals have extensive combined experience in the real estate sector, sales and rentals, and community management.

Whether you are looking for the perfect villa, cortijo, townhouse or apartment to buy, the perfect holiday home with grounds and a pool, or you want to sell your current home, the multilingual agents at K7 Grupo can guide you through every step of the process in a language that you can understand.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 950 478 555 or +34 615 995 286

VIP Almeria

Established in 2005, VIP Almeria is known for its strong portfolio of all types of properties and a reputation for helping European clients find their dream home. They also collaborate with developers of key-ready products at vastly reduced prices.

Offering a range of services, the multilingual team at VIP Almeria are experienced in finding the best properties to show buyers, assisting sellers in the marketing and listing of their home, property management, architect services, advice on mortgages, and help with furnishing your new property.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 950 47 25 24

New House Spain

New House Spain is dedicated to real estate opportunities on the Costa de Almeria, Costa del Sol, and the Costa Calida. The team is also experienced and passionate about adding value to properties and managing the sale of properties. Offering a personalised service tailored to each client, New House Spain has unique apartments, houses and luxury estates for sale and collaborates with agents all over Spain.

The team can also offer you valuations of your property and advice on mortgages, giving you the best financing services.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 950 615 016 or +34 616 930 748

