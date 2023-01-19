Astonishing generosity community at its best

By Euro Weekly News Media • 19 January 2023 • 10:17

KAY MILLINGTON: Has been rescuing cats in Marbella for 10 years. Credit: Kay Millington

FOLLOWING her interview in the last edition of the Euro Weekly News, Kay Millington has told the EWN she been flooded with offers of support and donations for her animal charity, including one astonishing donation of €1,000.

Rescued Paws Spain charity owner Kay had sat down with the EWN to discuss her work helping local cats and dogs through her own organisation, her work with Triple A, and her appearances on monthly radio show Animal Talk on TRE radio.

The resulting interview has now led to record success for Rescued Paws Spain with one extremely generous reader, Alan Boardman from Mijas, getting in touch to donate €1,000 after reading the article.

Kay told the EWN: “The response to the article has been incredible. I was contacted by Alan Boardman who runs Mijas Walking Tours after he saw the article. Every two months he donates all the monies to a charity, they have chosen Rescued Paws Spain for the next one in April/May.

“I’ve also been contacted by several people who want to volunteer in the cat house ate Triple A where I work and my rescue page has received a record amount of views in only a few days, which is fantastic.

“The support of the community has been overwhelming.”

To learn more about Kay, who has personally fostered more than 80 cats over her 10 years living Marbella, and her work visit her charity’s Facebook page at Rescued Paws Spain.

