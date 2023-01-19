By Euro Weekly News Media • 19 January 2023 • 10:05

Image: BILL ANDERSON EXPAT RADIO: WITH JO SINTES “AGEING FABULOUSLY”

Jo Sintes specialises in Nutritional Therapy and Wellness Coaching and has lived in Spain for around 35 years with her UK routes in Cheshire.

Jo landed in Spain in the ‘80’s having wanted to get around the world ticket but struggling to raise the funds to do it. She came to Spain to work as a Travel Rep. She spent many years living in Madrid before moving down to the Costa del Sol.

Jo’s business, Ageing Fabulously, works primarily with women to help to bring balance back into their lives by helping them to keep their stress levels low, get their bodies moving (she avoids the word exercise as it scares many people) , getting the right amount of sleep, and getting the right amount of “me” time. Jo explains how our lives have become busier with all the tools we have to make our lives easier, but how we allow these tools to control us rather than the opposite.

Weight control is a common factor when people get older and Jo is clear that it is not all about Calories, but also about the eating habits we develop with busy lives, where many don’t feel they have the time to shop, prepare and cook. It is more about the quality of the food we buy which is often highly processed, bulked up with chemicals which our bodies then don’t know how to metabolise leading to many health problems. Jo is a big fan of “eating at home” as we know exactly what has gone into the food. The same applies to buying highly processed foods from the supermarket.

Jo does a lot of her work online making herself available without boundaries. She can be contacted via her website: https://www.ageingfabulously.com/

The full interview can be heard on You Tube. https://youtu.be/KLdNGU3cdvc

