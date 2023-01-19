Bioparc´s extraordinary measures for welfare of animals this winter

By Victoria Scott • 19 January 2023 • 9:10

Image: Bioparc

AS the weather begins to get cooler the Bioparc are pulling out all the stops and extraordinary measures to ensure and guarantee the welfare of all their animals.

From the likes of underfloor heating, indoors and outdoors, spotlights, heat beds! As well as special habitats for sensitive species that are unable to go outside during the cold weather.

Ensuring the welfare of all animals, the Malaga Park team keep a record of temperatures to make sure that the animals are being best catered for against the elements. Over 200 species’ habitats need to be changed during these cold weeks and the Zoology team know the exact biology and requirements for each one.

From the hippos and crocodiles having their water temperature regulated to keep them warm and even going as far as to making the animals vegetable broths, infusions and vitamin supplements to reinforce their defences against the cold. The Bioparc animals will be safe and sound this winter.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.