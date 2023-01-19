BREAKING UPDATE: Man arrested after body of 8-year-old boy discovered in Spain’s Ceuta

By Matthew Roscoe • 19 January 2023 • 12:45

A MAN has been arrested for the murder of an 8-year-old boy whose body was found on December 19, 2022, on an embankment near his home in Ceuta.

UPDATE 12.45 pm (January 19) – The body of the 8-year-old boy Mohamed Abdeselam was found early in the morning on December 19 and reports from Spanish news outlets on Thursday, January 19 revealed the man arrested has pleaded guilty to the crime.

According to Spanish media outlet EFE, the 34-year-old arrested man was arrested on January 18 as he left his home in the Los Rosales neighborhood, near the place where the body was found.

The man, who has a police record for sexual assault and robbery with intimidation, reportedly pleaded guilty to the crime, after the body of young Mohamed was discovered semi-hidden, next to a red jacket and semi-naked from the waist down in some bushes near the private home in the Loma Colmenar neighbourhood.

The young boy, who was in 3rd grade at the Severo Ochoa school, had two brothers aged 18 and 21, and a 14-year-old sister.

VIDEO | El detenido por el asesinato de un niño de 8 años en Ceuta reconoce el crimen pic.twitter.com/HNdQ3eoAn0 — EFE Noticias (@EFEnoticias) January 19, 2023

UPDATE 12.04 pm (December 21) – More information emerged on Wednesday, December 21, regarding the death of a missing boy in Spain’s Ceuta, whose body was found on Monday, December 19.

The body of a young boy, who had previously been reported missing, was discovered on Monday, December 19 and has now been identified as 8-year-old Mohamed Abdeselam.

According to a preliminary autopsy report, which was seen by EFE sources close to the investigation, the young boy was reportedly killed.

The report allegedly showed that Mohamed died as a result of a strong blow to the head with a blunt object.

Investigations are ongoing.

Prior to today’s report, the father of the boy, Abdelmalik Abdeselam, told reporters on December 20 that his son’s death was not accidental.

Further upsetting information has also emerged.

Spanish news outlet Informacion reported that the body of young Mohamed was discovered semi-hidden, next to a red jacket and semi-naked from the waist down in some bushes near the private home in the Loma Colmenar neighbourhood.

He was the youngest of four siblings (he had two older brothers aged 18 and 21 and another sister aged 14).

ORIGINAL 10.34 am (December 19) – Heartbreaking reports from Spain’s Ceuta after the body of a young boy, who had previously been reported missing, was discovered on Monday, December 19.

Spain’s National Police in Ceuta, a Spanish autonomous city on the north coast of Africa, reportedly discovered the body of an 8-year-old boy at around 8 am on December 19.

The boy’s disappearance had been reported on Sunday, December 18 to the Police Headquarters in the Spanish autonomous city,

According to the family’s report to police, the boy had allegedly left home to play a game of football with some friends earlier in the morning of December 18.

However, it did not return.

Police sources for Spanish news outlet El Confidencial said that the body was on a hillside next to a sports centre car park in the Loma Colmenar neighbourhood, which is located about 500 meters from the Moroccan border and also near the El Príncipe neighbourhood.

No further information has been announced.

The news outlet said that National Police officers are currently at the scene and the area has been cordoned off.

The arrival of judicial authorities and a forensic doctor are expected at the scene shortly.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.