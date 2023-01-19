By Imran Khan • 19 January 2023 • 14:25

Boris Johnson urges allies to double military aid for Ukraine at Davos. Photo by ComposedPix Shutterstock.com

Ex-UK PM Johnson says sending more military equipment essential to speed up an end to the Ukraine war

Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson has urged allied leaders to double the amount of military equipment being sent to Ukraine in form of aid, to fight against the Russian invasion.

Boris made this statement on Thursday, January 19, at the Ukraine House in Davos, Switzerland, which is an exhibition front where a high-level delegation from Ukraine has been asking for support for the country.

“There is nothing to be lost by doubling down on the material, and equipment that we are sending to Ukraine and there is nothing to fear in escalation, and the best thing for the world is to get this thing done, and done fast,” Johnson said in an interview cited by Reuters.

This statement by Johnson was made on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF), an annual meeting of global leaders and politicians.

“That is the cheapest solution. It’s the solution that has the lowest cost in human life and suffering”, he added.

Johnson who was in power in February when the Russian invasion of Ukraine started, was also made an honorary citizen of Ukraine’s capital in Davos, by Vitali Klitschko, Kyiv´s mayor.

After receiving his residency, Johnson waves his card proudly and said, “I hope one day I will be able to use it,” he said, adding that he had great relations with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

