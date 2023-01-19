BREAKING NEWS: Hollywood star Alec Baldwin to be charged with involuntary manslaughter over deadly shooting on film set

By Imran Khan • 19 January 2023 • 17:38

BREAKING NEWS: Hollywood star Alec Baldwin to be charged with involuntary manslaughter over deadly shooting on Rust film set. Photo by Vahan-Stepanyan Shutterstock.com

Actor Alec Baldwin will be charged over the shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed on a film set after he fired a prop gun

American Actor Alec Baldwin will be charged by the prosecutor in New Mexico with involuntary manslaughter after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on set after he fired a prop gun.

The shooting had been reported to have happened after Baldwin was rehearsing a scene for a Hollywood western film Rust, in a ranch near Sante Fe, New Mexico in October 2021.

Aside from him, Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the film’s armorer, will also face charges of involuntary manslaughter.

As per the law in New Mexico, suspects charged with involuntary manslaughter can face up to 18 months in jail or a fine of $5,000 (€4,630).

Baldwin has reportedly intentionally shot the victim, claiming that the gun has no live ammunition. The actor had also said that the gun went off after he cocked it, without pulling the trigger.

In an earlier interview ABC News he had said, “I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them. Never”.

The actor has maintained that he was told the gun was “cold”, meaning it had no live ammunition, and that as he cocked the gun it went off without him pulling the trigger.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.