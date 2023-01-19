BREAKING NEWS: Woman violently kidnaped at gunpoint in a Murcian town

By Imran Khan • 19 January 2023 • 17:02

BREAKING NEWS: Woman violently kidnapping at gunpoint in a Murcian town. Image: Screenshot Instagram

A man kidnapped his sister at gunpoint in a Murcian town, after violently putting her inside a car´s boot

A woman was kidnaped by her brother at gunpoint, in an incident that took place in Molina de Segura, Murcia.

As per local reports, the woman was violently dragged in front of her eight-year-old son, before her brother put her inside the boot of the car.

In a video captured by a witness with his mobile phone, the woman can be seen being pushed into a white Volkswagen Golf.

The incident was witnessed by a judo teacher who tried to stop the kidnapping, and was almost run over by the driver who has been identified as Eduardo.

The kidnapping took place around 6 pm on December 22, as per La Opinion de Murcia.

The man then left at full speed, while the little boy stayed with his judo teacher.

The witness then immediately contacted the local police in Molina de Segura and informed them about the incident.

The National Police then deployed over 100 officials from GOES (Special Security Operations Group) of Valencia, the GEO (Special Operations Group, the elite unit), the Scientific Police, the Judicial Police, Citizen Security units, UPR (Prevention and Reaction Unit) and the Tédax.

Authorities states that the car was later found parked on a farm in Cañada Hermosa, in the municipality of Murcia, where the suspect had rented a property that. They also said that he had turned the premises into a bunker, full of firearms and ammunition.

