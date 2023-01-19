British Benevolent Fund: The law kicked in

By Euro Weekly News Media • 19 January 2023 • 10:05

The British Benevolent Fund exists to help those Britons in Spain who face extreme financial hardship – whether they live in Spain or come on holiday.

Some 18 million Britons visit Spain every year – the vast majority have a great holiday – a break from the routine and home, but some go very wrong and a holiday in the sun quickly turns into a seeming nightmare with no escape.

One such incident happened just a few weeks ago.

A family with two teenage children took their first overseas holiday since before the pandemic with an all-inclusive holiday package of accommodation, meals and flights – they used their modest savings to treat themselves – the father was about to start work after a long absence.

It was all looking perfect.

What they didn’t know was that their thirteen year old daughter had been “chatting” with a “friend” who it turned out was a man in his forties who had travelled from America to meet her.

On the first night the daughter left to go for a walk by the beach alone.

She didn’t return.

The anguish of the parents can only be imagined as they went from bar to bar, street to street and combed every beach to find their daughter.

The police were called and the search widened to cover the whole region with a priority one investigation.

In the early hours of the morning the civil guard had tracked their daughter with a man to an apartment close by.

He was arrested and the daughter taken to hospital.

The relief of the parents was short lived after the truth that she had met him voluntarily.

And the law was about to kick in.

The presiding judge ordered the parents to court along with their daughter.

The consulate did all they could to help them in their distress but they had no choice but to appear in court – which they did.

However by doing they would be missing their return flight and had barely enough means to feed themselves let along pay for additional accommodation.

Working with the consular offices the BBF paid for this and their flight back to the UK.

The man remains in custody awaiting trial.

We can only help those that need help though the generosity of others – to make a donation please visit or website www.britishbenevolentfund.org or contact [email protected] on how you can help make the difference.

