Buglaria secretly channeled ammunition to Ukrainian defence forces former Prime Minister announces

By Betty Henderson • 19 January 2023 • 15:31

Former Bulgarian Prime Minister, Kiril Petkov said his country secretly provided ammunition to Kiev during the spring of last year.

BULGARIAN officials announced that the country covertly provided weapons and military equipment to Ukraine in the early stages of the Russian invasion in a new statement made on Wednesday, January 18.

The statement came as a shock to many as the eastern European nation had long been perceived as pro-Russian. The former Prime Minister, Kiril Petkov, who is now in opposition, said that his administration had provided desperately-needed ammunition and diesel fuel to fighter troops in Ukraine after the Kremlin ordered an invasion in February last year.

Petkov and his former Minister for Finance, Assen Vasilev said that they provided 30 per cent of ammunition and 40 per cent of diesel used by Ukrainian troops at some points during spring 2022.

The men told the extraordinary revelations in an interview alongside Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba in an interview with German newspaper, Die Welt. Petkov explained that the move was done in secret due to the pro-Moscow sympathies of many politicians in Bulgaria, including coalition partners.

The deliveries were not provided directly from Bulgaria, but were sold to NATO or Ukrainian intermediaries.