By Matthew Roscoe • 19 January 2023 • 11:23
Championship star apologises for Premier League transfer distraction. Image: Cosmin Iftode/Shutterstock.com
Sheffield United star Max Lowe was reportedly close to joining Premier League side Nottingham Forest during the summer transfer window after spending last season on loan at the top-flight new boys.
After going on a spending spree during the summer, which included the arrival of 22 players, Steve Cooper’s Forest side were strong favourites to sign the 25-year-old.
However, the £5 million (€5.7 million) rated defender remained at Bramall Lane and has since opened up about the transfer saga, admitting that the rumours in the summer did distract him.
Speaking to the Sheffield Star, Lowe said: “It was really difficult back then.
“I’d worked really hard in pre-season to try and let everyone see what I was all about but I’d never been in that situation before, with all the stuff that was going on.
“But from this end, I’ve got to say the manager and (chief executive) Steve Bettis were always really open and honest with me right the way through. I had my head up my own a**e at one point. I think that was pretty obvious at Watford. I apologised to the lads afterwards because that was the right thing to do.
“What really helped was the gaffer sitting down with me and letting me know I was going to be staying here. That he wanted me to stay here. That was a great conversation and I can’t speak fondly enough of him.”
As noted, Forest signed 22 players in the summer and they look likely to bring in another during the January transfer window.
Having already signed a further two players so far this month, Palmeiras duo Gustavo Scarpa and Danilo, Steve Cooper’s Premier League side are looking to snap up Newcastle’s Chris Wood on loan until the end of the season.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.