By Matthew Roscoe • 19 January 2023 • 11:23

Championship star apologises for Premier League transfer distraction. Image: Cosmin Iftode/Shutterstock.com

AN EFL Championship defender has revealed that he apologised to his teammates after he was distracted by transfer rumours from the Premier League over the summer.

Sheffield United star Max Lowe was reportedly close to joining Premier League side Nottingham Forest during the summer transfer window after spending last season on loan at the top-flight new boys.

After going on a spending spree during the summer, which included the arrival of 22 players, Steve Cooper’s Forest side were strong favourites to sign the 25-year-old.

However, the £5 million (€5.7 million) rated defender remained at Bramall Lane and has since opened up about the transfer saga, admitting that the rumours in the summer did distract him.

Speaking to the Sheffield Star, Lowe said: “It was really difficult back then.

“I’d worked really hard in pre-season to try and let everyone see what I was all about but I’d never been in that situation before, with all the stuff that was going on.

“But from this end, I’ve got to say the manager and (chief executive) Steve Bettis were always really open and honest with me right the way through. I had my head up my own a**e at one point. I think that was pretty obvious at Watford. I apologised to the lads afterwards because that was the right thing to do.