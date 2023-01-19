Changing times for EU Insurance Direct

By Euro Weekly News Media • 19 January 2023 • 9:00

Image: Jirsak/Shutterstock

THE Euro Weekly News would like to say wish every success to Ashley Clarke of EU Insurance Direct, who has taken over the company as owner Wendy Codd enjoys a very well- deserved retirement after an incredible 18 years heading the business.

The company explained: “You may realise… that Wendy has been reducing her hours at the office over the past year and having set up EU Insurance Direct in 2005… is finally stepping back.

“Having spent the last few years ensuring staff are fully trained and having Ashley who has been with EU Insurance for almost 10 years now, we are delighted to confirm that she will be taking over the office.

“We are confident that Ashley and the staff are more than capable of continuing with the same level of service provided by EU Insurance.”

The Euro Weekly News would like to congratulate Ashley on taking over the office, which we know will continue to go from strength to strength.

