Check out this pawsome destination for a holiday with your pet

By Betty Henderson • 19 January 2023 • 12:53

Fuengirola’s lengthy coast and animal-friendly rules makes it an excellent destination to travel to with pets.

PETS are part of the family, and sometimes we want to take our furry friends on holiday with us. Your destination is crucial when travelling with a pet, to keep it happy and healthy, but one city in Malaga was just named the ‘best destination to travel with a pet’ at national tourism fair, Fitur.

The award was given to Fuengirola by pet travel portal, TravelGuau.com which displays the country’s most pet-friendly accommodation and holiday experiences. Other destinations that were also distinguished as pet-friendly travel choices include Benidorm, Gran Canaria, Mazarrón and Santiago de Compostela.

The city of Fuengirola in Malaga received the 2022 award as the most welcoming destination for pets thanks to animal-friendly initiatives that have been created in the area. The city’s local natural environment is also welcoming for pets with miles of beach to stroll along, waves to splash in and nearby mountains to discover.

Fuengirola has developed a package of pet-friendly schemes in recent years, including a digital guide for visitors bringing their pets which shows useful information about pet-friendly bars, restaurants and hotels, as well as services available for pets.

The city’s other pet-positive schemes were also taken into account in the ranking, including pet rescue schemes and free adoption initiatives.