Climate change puts the boot in for Dr Martens boot sales

By Linda Hall • 19 January 2023 • 17:28
Sales dropped off owing to warm winter weather
Photo credit: Dr Martens
Problems with US warehousing including a bottleneck at the new Los Angeles distribution centre had also hit profits, together with higher costs and complications arising from strikes at Felixstowe port and Netherlands staff shortages.
The company admitted that “a more uncertain economic environment” was likely to hit the coming year’s sales as well.
It now foresees full-year profits not exceeding £260 million (€297.8 million), amounting to £26 million (€29.8 million) below its original predictions.
Nevertheless, Dr Martens’ chief executive Kenny Wilson said that demand for the coveted boots remained resilient “despite challenging conditions during our peak trading period.”
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news.
