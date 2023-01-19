Comparing Big Eyes Coin with its $16.1million Presale against BONK, and Dogecoin: The pros and cons of popular Meme Coins

By EWN • 19 January 2023 • 11:10

Big Eyes Coin, BONK, and Dogecoin are three of the most popular meme coins in the crypto market today. Each of these coins has gained significant attention and seen its price rise in recent times, but they also come with their own set of controversies. In this article, we will take a closer look at each of these coins and explore what sets them apart from one another.



Understanding Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a community-driven token with the goal of improving the global crypto ecosystem, including decentralised finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and the metaverse.

Big Eyes is currently in stage nine of the presale and has raised over $16 million so far.

BIG provides investors with a one-of-a-kind option to diversify their portfolio by adding real value to the coin, such as DeFi and NFT use cases.

BIG token will be used throughout the project’s ecosystem, and an initial liquidity pool locked in for two years will be created to preserve the coin’s worth.

The project also advocates for the equitable distribution of crypto riches and educates audiences on the use and possibilities of the cryptocurrency.

BIG is also committed to giving back to the community by donating 5% of its total supply to ocean-saving organisations such as Help Animals India, Support + Feed, Fundlife International, Orca Network, Luna Children, Pets for Vets, The Seasheperd, The Fruit Tree Planting Foundation, and 1300 KOALAZ. BIG is thus a well-rounded investment choice that emphasises not only volatility but also community engagement and social responsibility.

However, unlike Big Eyes Coin, BONK has received criticism for its tokenomics and lack of utility. Additionally, it is suggested that BONK may be prone to price fluctuations and may not be a reliable long-term investment.

The Risks of investing in Dogecoin

Dogecoin, the original meme coin, has seen its price rise in recent days, making it a popular investment option in the crypto market. However, it should be noted that Dogecoin has a history of volatility and has also been criticized as a form of Ponzi scheme. Dogecoin has been known for its extreme volatility, making it a high-risk investment option.

It’s important for investors to thoroughly research and consider the risks before investing in any cryptocurrency, including Big Eyes Coin, BONK, and Dogecoin. Each coin has its own unique characteristics and potential risks and it is up to the individual investor to decide which coin is the best fit for their investment strategy.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido