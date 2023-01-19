By Matthew Roscoe • 19 January 2023 • 10:48

Estonia announces HUGE Ukraine aid package including howitzers and grenade launchers. Image: paparazzza/Shutterstock.com

THE government of Estonia announced today, Thursday, January 19, its biggest aid package of heavy weapons to Ukraine so far.

Estonia’s Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said the Ukraine aid package includes howitzers, grenade launchers and ammunition – “what Ukraine has asked us for.”

The Estonian Government supported the proposal of Minister of Defence Hanno Pevkur to provide Ukraine with the largest military aid package to date, which includes remote fire and anti-tank weapons as well as ammunition worth a total of €113 million.

Estonia’s military assistance to Ukraine will increase to €370 million or slightly more than 1 per cent of Estonia’s gross domestic product.

“Estonians know from their painful history what happens when evil triumphs and a large country swallows up smaller ones,” Kallas said.

“If Ukraine fell, freedom would also be in danger in other parts of the world. By helping Ukraine to defend its independence, we are defending the right to freedom and democracy of all countries, including Estonia.”

She added: “It is therefore imperative that we continue to provide military assistance to Ukraine.

“With today’s decision, we are sending arms to Ukraine that they need the most. Ukraine has asked for this help from Estonia directly, the need for this particular weaponry was also emphasised by President Zelenskyy at our recent meeting of the leaders of the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) in Riga.”

The Prime Minister added that Ukrainians have been very fast learners in starting to use new weapons systems.

“The Ukrainian state and people have been able to use our military assistance very skilfully. We all want the war to end, but Russia has sent a clear signal that it is planning to continue its war of aggression.”

She said: “Therefore, the free world must continue to provide arms assistance to Ukraine, and do so at much greater scale and speed. All countries must look into their stockpiles and ensure that industries are able to produce more and faster. Russia’s war against Ukraine comes at a price – a price we pay in euros, but the Ukrainians pay with their lives.”

The government decided today to send #Estonia's biggest aid package of heavy weapons so far to #Ukraine. This takes our total military aid to Ukraine over 1% of our GDP. The package includes howitzers, grenade launchers and ammunition – what Ukraine has asked us for. 1/ — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) January 19, 2023

Minister of Defence Hanno Pevkur emphasised Ukraine’s great need for heavy weapons: “Ukraine needs heavy weapons to maintain the initiative and withstand Russia, which is currently preparing to regain its military strength. The toughest battles are yet to come.

“We and our allies have a direct impact on the fighting capacity of Ukrainian soldiers, and this is highly valued in Ukraine. Therefore, it is important to set an example and motivate other allies to provide assistance.”

According to the government of Estonia, previous aid packages to Ukraine have included Javelin anti-tank missiles, howitzers, anti-tank mines, anti-tank grenade launchers, mortars, vehicles, communications equipment, medical supplies, personal protective equipment (helmets, etc.) and dry food packages.

The statement added: “In cooperation with Germany, Estonia has donated two field hospitals and medical supplies worth nearly €15 million to Ukraine.

“The third field hospital will be donated by Estonia to Ukraine in cooperation with the Netherlands and Norway, who supported the project with €7.8 million.”

