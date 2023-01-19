Great news for Spain as it is confirmed that Spanish exports continue at record highs

This figure is compared to the same period the previous year, reaching €357,111M, a record figure.

With regards to imports, they rose by 35.8 per cent to €420,714M, also a record high.

On Thursday, January 19, the Secretary of State for Trade, Xiana Mendez, pointed out, “November saw an upturn in exports, which grew more than imports in a context of a global slowdown in trade. The result is a notable containment of the deficit in November, which is halved compared to October and represents the lowest monthly value since September 2021”.

In volume terms, exports increased by 4.2 per cent, as prices, proxied by Unit Value Indices, rose by 18.6 per cent. Imports increased by 8.4 per cent, as prices grew by 25.2 per cent.

The year-on-year growth of Spanish exports between January and November (23.6 per cent) was higher than that recorded in the EU-27 (21.8 per cent) and the euro area (22.0 per cent). It was also higher than that recorded in Germany (14.7 per cent), France (20.3 per cent), Italy (20.5 per cent) and the United Kingdom (27.1 per cent). Outside Europe, sales also grew in the USA (18.8 per cent), China (11.9 per cent) and Japan (18.9 per cent).