Health is wealth: Actually enjoy your workout in 2023 with one of these fun exercise options

By Betty Henderson • 19 January 2023 • 13:48

Kayaking is an exciting way to immerse yourself in nature while getting a full body workout.

NO doubt you have heard it over and over, but your health is vital to your overall happiness and wellbeing. Your body is one of the only things that will accompany you through your whole life, so it is crucial to take care of it. Today we bring you some fun exercises that you could add to your routine if you want to make a change in 2023.

Swimming

Swimming is the ultimate exercise if you’re after a low impact, full body workout. Swimming can also improve flexibility and endurance while building muscles.

Hiking

Living in Spain, we’re lucky enough to be surrounded by incredible, varied landscapes, and the best part? Discovering more is free! Hiking is the perfect way to improve your fitness while reconnecting with the great outdoors.

Kayaking

Another excellent way to combine your interest in nature with exercise is kayaking. Plenty of coastal areas in Spain offer incredible kayaking opportunities in tranquil waters so you can get your fitness in without getting bored of the same old scenery in the gym.

Dancing

Dance is an amazing way to target muscles that ordinary workouts might miss while having a blast. Try an organised dance class such as Zumba or salsa, or even head to the dance floor with friends to burn some calories while having a laugh.