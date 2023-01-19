Heavy snow causes travel chaos in UK as MAJOR airport closes both runways

By Matthew Roscoe • 19 January 2023 • 8:00

HEAVY snow in northern parts of the UK has caused more travel chaos after a major airport has been forced to close both runways on Thursday, January 19.

Due to heavy snow, Manchester Airport said this morning that it has been forced to temporarily close both its runways.

“Following a period of heavy snowfall, we have temporarily closed both runways,” an airport press release read.

“Health and safety will always be our top priority and operations will resume at the earliest opportunity.

“Passengers are advised to contact their airline for the most up-to-date flight information.”

People commented on the update on social media.

One person said: “Two runways and you can’t even keep one open with a light dusting of snow that was forecasted too. Sir Gil Thompson would be there leading from the front now. He left a great airport that’s just gone to pot!”

Another person wrote: “‘Heavy Snow?’ It’s legit barely a flurry, could move it with a shovel in 15 minutes, but instead you delay every flight, even boarding us onto the flight only to delay it even further. Useless Airport. 1cm of snow and you all just give up working.”

While another person wrote: “I don’t think the United Kingdom will ever shake off how embarrassingly under prepared for absolutely everything, it really is.”

