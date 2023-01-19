By Euro Weekly News Media • 19 January 2023 • 10:30

PUTIN is reportedly set to nominate his chosen heir this year following months of speculation over his health and internal fighting at the top of Russian politics.

Apparently, rather than risk being toppled, Putin wants to hand over power to an heir apparent before retiring to his £1 billion ‘palace’ on the Black Sea, according to his former speechwriter Abbas Gallyamov.

This palace reportedly boasts a 16-story underground bunker which has been compared to Dr No’s lair and reportedly awaits Putin so he can live out his golden years worry-free while his heir handles the chaos left by the Ukraine war.

In the running are reportedly his trusted underlings, the Mayor of Moscow Sergey Sobyanin and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

The move is reportedly due to the mood against Putin in Russia being too tumultuous for him even be able to rig another presidential election with certainty.

Putin’s apparent fears come from the rise in popularity of the chief of his private army of mercenaries, Progozhin, and the sledgehammer he and his troops reportedly to bludgeon defectors and enemies to death with. Abbas claims Putin sees an ending similar to that of Gaddafi unless he lines up his replacement soon.

This alleged uncertainty, even by Putin, over his fate shows just how much his war in Ukraine has undermined stability, not just in Europe but globally.

Where does this leave the war however? With Putin unlikely to ever give up and publicly admit defeat, will it be left to his successor to negotiate some sort of peace deal? Only time will tell.

