By Anna Ellis • 19 January 2023 • 13:19
Italy reports favourable trade balance in the latest official report. Image: pedrosek / Shutterstock.com.
The report confirmed that imports decreased by 1.4 percentage points in November 2022.
According to the report, this positive trade balance is mainly due to the increase in sales to non-EU markets, which rose by 8.3 per cent, while those to the European Union (EU) area remained unchanged.
Between September and November last year, exports grew by 1.3 percentage points and imports fell by 2.6 per cent, compared to the same period last year, the report notes.
On the other hand, in the penultimate month of 2022, exports grew by 18.0 per cent year-on-year in monetary terms, while in volume terms they remained substantially unchanged.
The growth of exports in value terms to the non-EU area showed an increase of 22.5 points, and in the case of EU markets a 14.0 per cent increase was recorded.
Imports in value registered a trend increase of 20.4 per cent, which was more intense for the non-EU area, with 27.7 points, than for the regional bloc, where it reached 14.8 per cent, but with a decrease of 1.3 points in volume, the report states.
