La Cala Lions roaring into the New Year!

By Euro Weekly News Media • 19 January 2023 • 9:35

Image: Prostock-studio/Shutterstock

Winter blues were soon dissipated after the La Cala Lions event for Ol’ Blue Eyes. Nearly a hundred supporters enjoyed a great evening listening to Dave Lee from the Rat Pack singing old favourites from Frank Sinatra.

The event was held at Restaurant El Olivo, with the food and service being exceptionally good. The occasion was organised by Social Secretary Dave Greenwood, he was happy to announce 1250 euros was raised on the evening, helping those in need. President Wynson Beswick thanked everyone for supporting the event together with their sponsors.

Other special occasions to keep an eye out for are February 15, La Cala Lions Childhood Cancer Awareness Day – special luncheon at La Sierra Restaurant at 12.30 pm, featuring Mark Connor and tribute music from Neil Diamond and Elvis Presley, Cerrado del Aquila Golf……35 euros per person. Childhood Cancer is one of the initiatives of Lions International – together with Sight First, Diabetes, Environment and Hunger. Lions all over the world work hard for these causes and here in Spain they hope their efforts will help raise awareness for them too.

