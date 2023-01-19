MITECO receives 64 applications for aid for projects that contribute to re-naturalisation of Spanish cities

The Biodiversity Foundation of the Ministry for Ecological Transition received 64 applications for aid for projects that contribute to the naturalisation of Spanish cities, increasing both biodiversity and ecological connectivity in urban environments.

The initiative has a budget of €62M, where the selected projects will be financed up to 95 per cent, with grants of between €2M and €4M.

This offer was open to city councils in provincial capitals, autonomous cities and municipalities with more than 50,000 inhabitants (also in groups with other entities and neighbouring municipalities with more than 20,000 inhabitants).

Proposals have been received from cities in 16 autonomous communities and one autonomous city: Andalusia (10), Aragon (2), Asturias (1), Balearic Islands (1), Canary Islands (2), Cantabria (1), Castile-La Mancha (1), Castile and Leon (6), Catalonia (11), Community of Madrid (9), Community of Valencia (8), Extremadura (1), Galicia (4), La Rioja (1), Basque Country (2), Region of Murcia (3) and the Autonomous City of Melilla (1).