By Anna Ellis • 19 January 2023 • 15:31
"Nature Trails allows visitors to explore the countryside to discover nature and enjoy the Food of Spain." Image: Irina Stutz / Shutterstock.com.
He confirmed that nature trails are an option that satisfies many of the current demands for active and sustainable tourism. They allow people to enjoy leisure and promote well-being, they also generate economic activity and business in rural areas.
Luis Planas visited the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food’s stand at the International Tourism Trade Fair in Madrid 2023 (FITFUR), where the department held a series of activities to publicise the tourist attractions offered by the Nature Trails and the Foodstuffs of Spain.
The minister highlighted the quality and variety of Spanish food and the interest of the public and international tourists generated by the campaign entitled “The richest country in the world”. During his visit to FITUR, Luis Planas also received the Excelencias Award, granted to the Ministry for this campaign to promote Food from Spain.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
