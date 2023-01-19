Nearly half of parents in Spain are paying for private tutoring

By Linda Hall • 19 January 2023 • 18:13

PRIVATE TUTORING: 47 per cent of Spanish families pay for extra lessons Photo credit: Pixabay/Lum3n

FORTY-SEVEN per cent of Spanish families are paying for out-of-school tuition.

Of these, 46 per cent have children attending state-run schools.

This burgeoning market accounts for an annual €1.7 billion, according to the Esade Centre for Economic Policies, which found that parents paid an average of €270 per child.

The same survey revealed that the Community of Madrid spends more than any other region, with an average of €350 per pupil, followed by Cataluña and the Valencian Community, where parents pay approximately €290.

No longer restricted to the well-off, the practice has spread to all types of households, with 30 per cent of families telling the Esade interviewers that they were prepared to cut down on other extras if necessary.

