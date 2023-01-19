New rules for moped riders in the Netherlands as helmets are obligatory everywhere in 2023

This law also applies to passengers and you risk a €100 fine if you are caught not wearing one.

A moped can drive a maximum of 25 kilometres per hour and has a blue licence plate.

In Amsterdam, the helmet requirement for moped riders is not new. Since April 2019, moped riders have been required to wear helmets while driving on the roadway within the A10 ring, but as of the new year, they are also required to wear a helmet while riding on bike paths and outside the A10 ring.

Moped riders must wear an approved helmet. This can be a moped or moped-scooter helmet or a speed-pedelec helmet (this is the safest helmet that also protects the lower part of the face).

Since the helmet requirement for moped riders was introduced in Amsterdam, the number of accidents involving a moped rider has dropped significantly. The government expect the national helmet requirement to make traffic even safer.