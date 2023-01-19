New training actions aimed at 165 unemployed residents of Fuengirola

By Victoria Scott • 19 January 2023 • 9:25

Image: Pixel-Shot/Shutterstock.com

ON January 16, the mayor and employment counsellor gathered to meet and talk about the issue of 165 unemployed persons currently in Fuengirola.

In the meeting they discussed the Training and Employment Programme, along with six vocational training programmes that have been granted through the Youth Now Plan which is financed by the regional entity. Within these vocational training courses 90 of Fuengirola’s unemployed residents can enrol.

Fuengirola are currently experiencing their best unemployment data since 2008 and have continued to recover the activity levels gap that were prior to the pandemic. By taking part in these programmes, it gives those who are unemployed a basis to go from and promote job creation.

From the beginning of the Youth Now Plan, this has allowed the municipal administration to hire over 110 people between the ages of 18 and 30. Through the Fuengirola City Council Municipal Employment Exchange more than 300 residents of Fuengirola have found a job in the last year.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.