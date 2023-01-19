Rising prices will increase cost of Spanish package holidays, consumer association predicts

By Linda Hall • 19 January 2023 • 19:00
TORREVIEJA: It will cost more to fly to Costas than in 2022
Photo credit: CC/Ximonic
A week in a Greek hotel will set holidaymakers back by 30 per more than in 2022, although Spain, Italy and Turkey remain more competitive with rises of approximately 20 per cent.
Those visiting a second home or preferring to arrange their own holiday over Easter will pay up to 51 per cent more to fly to Spain, although it could cost an extra 71 per cent to travel to Greece.
With all-round rises in energy, food and overheads, Which? found that hotel prices have gone up by an average 10 per cent in Europe and 23 per cent for those going further afield.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.