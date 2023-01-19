Rising prices will increase cost of Spanish package holidays, consumer association predicts

By Linda Hall • 19 January 2023 • 19:00

TORREVIEJA: It will cost more to fly to Costas than in 2022 Photo credit: CC/Ximonic

PACKAGE holidays and airfares to the UK’s favourite holiday destinations have rocketed, according to consumer association, Which?

A week in a Greek hotel will set holidaymakers back by 30 per more than in 2022, although Spain, Italy and Turkey remain more competitive with rises of approximately 20 per cent.

Those visiting a second home or preferring to arrange their own holiday over Easter will pay up to 51 per cent more to fly to Spain, although it could cost an extra 71 per cent to travel to Greece.

With all-round rises in energy, food and overheads, Which? found that hotel prices have gone up by an average 10 per cent in Europe and 23 per cent for those going further afield.

