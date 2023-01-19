By Matthew Roscoe • 19 January 2023 • 7:45

Russia 'ready to unleash new T-14 Armata main battle tanks in Ukraine'. Image: limipix/Shutterstock.com

ACCORDING to a British intelligence report on Thursday, January 19, Russia appears ready to unleash new T-14 Armata main battle tanks in Ukraine.

Intelligence from the British Ministry of Defence noted that “Russia is likely considering deploying a small number of its new T-14 Armata main battle tanks in Ukraine.”

In its latest update, the British MoD wrote: “In late December 2022, imagery showed T-14s on a training area in southern Russia: the site has been associated with pre-deployment activity for the Ukraine operation.”

(2 of 6) In late December 2022, imagery showed T-14s on a training area in southern Russia: the site has been associated with pre-deployment activity for the Ukraine operation. pic.twitter.com/YzUnQ0147p — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) January 19, 2023

It added: “This followed pro-government Russia media outlets claiming T-14s were being prepared for deployment. However, it is unclear whether Russia has yet moved the type into Ukraine.

“Any T-14 deployment is likely to be a high-risk decision for Russia. Eleven years in development, the programme has been dogged with delays, reduction in planned fleet size, and reports of manufacturing problems.

“An additional challenge for Russia is adjusting its logistics chain to handle T-14 because it is larger and heavier than other Russian tanks.”

“If Russia deploys T-14, it will likely primarily be for propaganda purposes. Production is probably only in the low tens, while commanders are unlikely to trust the vehicle in combat,” it concluded.

The news that Russia could potentially deploy new T-14 Armata main battle tanks in Ukraine comes after another six Russian tanks were reportedly destroyed in the war-torn country.

Also on Thursday, January 19, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence published updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war, including the loss of six more Russian tanks.

The destruction of six more tanks means that Russian troops have had 3136 tanks destroyed in total since February 2022.

