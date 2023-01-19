By Matthew Roscoe • 19 January 2023 • 7:28

Updated combat losses reveal multiple Russian artillery systems destroyed by Ukraine. Image: Ukraine MoD/Facebook

ON Thursday, January 19, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence published updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war, including the destruction of more Russian artillery systems.

Another 14 Russian artillery systems were destroyed by Ukrainian forces on Wednesday, January 18, according to Ukraine’s military update on Russia’s combat losses since February 24.

Around 760 more soldiers from Russia were killed by Ukrainian forces, which saw the number of Russian soldiers that have lost their lives fighting in the conflict rise to around 118,530, according to Ukraine’s MoD.

Ten Russian Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) were destroyed as well as another six Russian tanks.

The other significant increase in figures is the loss of six Russian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) which takes the number destroyed by the Ukrainian army to 1882.

A detailed breakdown of the 330th day of the war shows that the loss of the 14 Russian forces’ artillery systems now means Ukraine has destroyed 2122, while the destruction of 10 more Russian APCs now means that Putin’s army has now lost 6235 in total.

The loss of six more Russian tanks means that Russia’s troops have had 3136 destroyed in total by Ukrainian troops.

Russian forces’ also lost seven vehicles and fuel tanks, which means a loss of 4896 in total.

One helicopter was also shot down in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 277 helicopters destroyed in total during combat in Ukraine.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.