Russia’s Medvedev warns NATO of potential nuclear war should Russia be defeated in Ukraine

By Chris King • 19 January 2023 • 22:00

Image of Dimitry Medvedev. Credit: Anton Veselov / Shutterrstock.com

Should Russia be defeated in Ukraine then it could potentially lead to nuclear war the former President of Russia Dmitry Medvedev warned NATO.

Dmitry Medvedev, often outspoken in recent months on matters concerning the outcome of the current conflict in Ukraine, today, Thursday, January 19, made yet another veiled apocalyptic threat towards NATO and the West.

Posting on his official Telegram channel, the former President of the Russian Federation warned of a potential nuclear war should Russia end up being defeated in Ukraine.



“Tomorrow at the Ramstein base in NATO, the great military leaders will discuss new tactics and strategy, as well as deliveries of new heavy weapons and strike systems to Ukraine. And this is right after the Davos forum, where underdeveloped political partygoers repeated like a mantra, ‘To achieve peace, Russia must lose’, Medvedev wrote.

He continued: “And it doesn’t occur to any of the wretches to draw the following elementary conclusion: a nuclear power losing in a conventional war could provoke a nuclear war. The nuclear powers have not lost the major conflicts on which their fate depends. And this should be obvious to anyone. Even a Western politician with any trace of intelligence”.

His warning came on the eve of an important meeting that is scheduled to take place at the Ramstein military base in Germany tomorrow, Friday 20. A decision on further military aid to Ukraine is expected to be made at the meeting.

Clearly, Medvedev’s words are designed to make NATO and the US to think twice about the consequences of increasing aid. His actual recognition of Russia even possibly being defeated maybe shows that the Kremlin is suddenly nervous about the outcome as the 12-month anniversary nears.

In a sermon this Thursday, Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, said: “We pray to the Lord that he bring the madmen to reason and help them understand that any desire to destroy Russia will mean the end of the world”.

He added: “Today is an alarming time. But we believe that the Lord will not leave Russian land”, reported RIA, the Russian state news agency.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.