Showing kindness when it matters  

19 January 2023

Image: myboys.me/Shutterstock

AS the weather progressively gets worse it is important to keep the homeless in mind.

Pappys Kitch on Bonaza Square, Benalmadena, on Tuesday 17 was unable to have any more custom due to the weather but encouraged those in Benalmadena if they saw anyone homeless or anyone walking around or families with not much to tell them that there would be a nice hot meal waiting for them at Pappy´s Kitch.

Emphasising that as they prepare fresh food every day it is better to help out than it is to throw out and we encourage others to do the same!

