Six-month-old baby admitted to Valencia hospital with traces of cocaine in his system

By Chris King • 19 January 2023 • 18:45

A six-month-old baby was admitted to a hospital after doctors found traces of cocaine in his body.

The baby of the young girl who was the victim of sexual abuse by former Spanish politician Monica Oltra’s ex-husband has been admitted to a hospital in Valencia.

He was rushed to a hospital after fainting when he was with his father and a paternal relative at their home in the city, as confirmed today, Thursday, January 19, by Antena 3 Noticias.

According to Levante EMV, doctors carried out tests on the six-month-old baby which determined the presence of cocaine traces in his system. The Children’s Group of the National Police has opened an investigation to find out what happened.

This child and his two-year-old brother are usually in the care of a paternal aunt who lives in a home in the Valencian town of Paterna added the news outlet. Workers from the social services of the Valencian municipality of Benimamet are said to be monitoring the situation of the two brothers, although the parents maintain guardianship over them.

The hospitalised child has not yet been registered in the Civil Registry. According to sources of the newspaper, the municipal social services will submit a report with their conclusions to the Territorial Directorate of the province of Valencia of the Ministry of Equality and Inclusive Policies.

This body constitutes the technical committee that will decide on the degree of vulnerability of these two children. It will also decide if it is possible to implement measures for their protection, and of what type.

Monica Oltra was the former vice-president of the Valencian government until she resigned on June 21, 2022. In June 2022 she was accused by the Supreme Court of Justice of Valencian Community in the crime of covering up the case of sexual abuse by her ex-husband of a 14 years old minor under guardianship.

