By Anna Ellis • 19 January 2023 • 17:40
Spain and France reaffirm their firm commitment to energy cooperation. Image: LFRabanedo / Shutterstock.com.
In the framework of the 27th Spanish-French Summit, held on Thursday, January 19, in Barcelona, Spain and France reaffirmed their firm commitment to cooperation in energy matters.
They paid special attention to the ongoing reform of the European Union’s electricity market and the promotion of interconnections between both countries, in order to increase resilience and security of supply.
Both countries will work on their proposals for reforming the European electricity market so that they converge in a common position with the aim of approving the new model by 2023.
They will also study the construction of a new power line between the two countries, taking advantage of the underwater route of the H2med hydro-duct between Barcelona and Marseille.
“Spain and France want to move forward together in the field of energy and improve the European project”, said the Third Vice-President of the Spanish Government and Minister for Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, Teresa Ribera, at the Summit.
