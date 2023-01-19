Spanish bank CaixaBank makes an interesting offer to attract new customers

By Linda Hall • 19 January 2023 • 19:31
CAIXABANK: Rewards for domiciling pay
Photo credit: CaixaBank
Some strings are attached, as the offer applies to clients agreeing to pay in their wages to CaixaBank for the first time and will affect the first €5,000 of their bank balance for two years.
Clients earning €2,500 a month or more will also be offered the chance of swapping the interest for a 50-inch television, while those on €1,200 can opt for a 32-inch LG model.
They will also need to meet other requirements, including three regular standing orders and making three credit card purchases each quarter.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at [email protected]
