Spanish bank CaixaBank makes an interesting offer to attract new customers

By Linda Hall • 19 January 2023 • 19:31

CAIXABANK: Rewards for domiciling pay Photo credit: CaixaBank

HOPING to attract more business, CaixaBank will pay 5 per cent interest to clients domiciling monthly salaries that top €2,500.

Some strings are attached, as the offer applies to clients agreeing to pay in their wages to CaixaBank for the first time and will affect the first €5,000 of their bank balance for two years.

Clients earning €2,500 a month or more will also be offered the chance of swapping the interest for a 50-inch television, while those on €1,200 can opt for a 32-inch LG model.

They will also need to meet other requirements, including three regular standing orders and making three credit card purchases each quarter.

