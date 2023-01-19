Tonight Marbella Now #MN381

By Nicole King • 19 January 2023 • 10:00

You can watch this show also online or on catch up from my web Image: Nicole King

I’ve never spoken about vulvas before, let alone in a television interview, but not only did we talk about them in tonight’s new Marbella Now, I found myself quite enthralled.

Internationally renowned psychologist, sexologist, journalist and author Isabella Magdala has even written a book about them. “Tu Vagina Habla” (your vagina talks) is only available in Spanish at the moment but is already a worldwide hit, encouraging women to acknowledge their own bodies with proven benefits for doing so.

Isabella Magdala writes regularly for publications such as Cosmopolitan and also works directly with individuals and couples, simultaneously helping lift the stigma from topics that we should all talk about freely but we daren’t.

I have invited Isabella Magdala to join “Marbella Now” every other week so that we can cover personal issues that may otherwise not be addressed. It’s only by talking that we can hope to free ourselves from self-imposed taboos that lead to unwarranted feelings of shame or guilt.

Subjects suggested by her clients for this segment include erectile disfunction, libido and the hormone cycle and on the psychological side, validation in the role of self-esteem, how to overcome being “the victim”, conscious leadership, how to navigate difficult people at work and how to implement boundaries as just a few examples. If there’s something you’d like her to broach, please do let us know.

I also chat with Cristobal Garré, Councillor for Marbella Town Hall and President of the new Rotary Club Puerto Banus. The Gala inauguration of this new Rotary Club was an amazing success with over 200 people gathering to support the 80 founder members.

Rotary’s stated mission is to “provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through [the] fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders”.

With Cristobal and Remedios Nieto del Rio at the helm I can but imagine how effective their efforts will be. Cristobal also talks about his role in the Town Hall which takes up 99% of his time, comprehensible as he is responsible for the Nueva Andalucia area as well as Delegate for Economic Development and SMEs, Employment, Innovation and New Technologies. He is very personable too so please do contact him for support in your ventures.

Cristina López is my CIT Marbella visitor of the week and is a qualified nurse who has worked in the Hospital Costa Del Sol for over 20 years. She has now also trained as a beautician, combining her medical knowledge and experience with the latest aesthetic treatments to help ensure we don’t “overdo it” or have it done wrong.

Filip Bovin of “Edufication” actively promotes on-line personalised education for all students and has just renewed a partnership with a Finnish University who are embracing the benefits of his system. He brought with him Irina Viitala of “Wannado” who explains her company of virtual assistants to cover almost anything you need, now expanding this successful business launched in Finland here to the Costa.

