Transfer news: West Ham set to sign star Premier League striker as club face relegation fight

WEST HAM are rumoured to be on the verge of agreeing a deal for a top Premier League striker in the hopes of avoiding a relegation battle.

TRANSFER NEWS – Aston Villa striker Danny Ings is rumoured to be on the verge of joining West Ham in a deal worth around £15 million, according to reports on Thursday, January 19.

According to top football reporter Fabrizio Romano, “West Ham have reached full agreement to sign Danny Ings from Aston Villa, full package close £15m add-ons included.”

He added: “Personal terms almost agreed, here we go WHUFC.

“Medical tests scheduled in order to get the deal signed soon.”

People took to social media to comment on the West Ham transfer rumour.

One person said: “Perfect signing for West Ham. Needed that clinical signing up front and they’ve got that in Danny Ings. May not be long term but it’s this season they need to worry about right now.”

“He’s had a rough time with a mix of injuries and bad form at Villa from what I’ve seen. Good player on his day but will he be the goalscoring presence West Ham have been missing up top?” another person said.

While one person wrote about Danny Ings: “This guy always getting quick sold.”

And another said: “Ing-Pong between PL clubs in the last few years.”

Another club in danger of being dragged into a relegation fight also looks close to signing a striker in the January transfer window.

Nottingham Forest appear to be front runners for the signature of 31-year-old Chris Wood from Newcastle United.

After splashing out a cool £25 million (€28.5 million) on Chris Wood, Premier League high-flyers Newcastle are ready to allow the striker a move out on loan despite only joining the Magpies 12 months ago from Burnley.

Wood has seen himself drop further down the pecking order at St James Park following the return from injury of Alexander Isak, who scored a dramatic last-minute winning goal against Fulham on Sunday, January 15.

Since joining the Tyneside club however, the 31-year-old has struggled in front of goal, notching up just five goals in 39 appearances for Eddie Howe’s side.

According to The Times, Newcastle could be willing to send the striker out on loan to the City Ground for the rest of the season.

