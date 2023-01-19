With Axie Infinity (AXS) and Enjin Coin (ENJ) offering new opportunity to buy in, Orbeon Protocol’s (ORBN) bullish trend is a winner

By EWN • 19 January 2023 • 10:30

Many cryptocurrencies have been bearish in recent times. Experts say the trend may continue if the market conditions don’t improve in 2023. Axie Infinity (AXS) and Enjin Coin (ENJ) haven’t escaped the downward graph, however many believe that with their strong fundamentals, these projects could offer significant returns in the near future. However, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) went up from $0.004 to $0.0435, and is currently in its presale stage 3.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Price Predicted to Rise by 6000%

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is disrupting the venture capital industry with its innovative use of equity-backed, fractionalised NFTs that can be minted as a form of fundraising for budding startups. These NFTs can be purchased by everyday investors with as little as $1 and allow anyone to access the venture capital market.

With its fill-or-kill mechanism. ORBN can provide full security for investors. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) ensures that the money invested will be automatically returned to the investors’ accounts if the project fails to reach the target within the funding duration.

Furthermore, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) tokens are available during the presale stage 3 for $0.0435. Experts say that Orbeon Protocol’s (ORBN) price will increase by 6000% to become one of the bullish crypto tokens in 2023. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) also offers a reliable ecosystem with multi-chain capacity, crypto exchange, highly secure wallet, Orbeon swap, and integration with Metaverse.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) provides discounts and cashback rewards to investors. Another advantage of investing in Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is the access to its exclusive VIP club, Winners Circle. Thus, it is the perfect time to reap the rewards with Orbeon Protocol (ORBN).

Axie Infinity (AXS) enters the list of worst performing Crypto in 2022

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a blockchain gaming platform where players create tokens during the game. Axie Infinity (AXS) is partially owned by the players as they keep it active with their gaming skills. The Axie Infinity (AXS) tokens are created in different ways (500+ body parts). Though Axie Infinity (AXS) tokens are unique and rare, the battling game is losing its charm. The $650 million hack of Axie Infinity (AXS) in March 2022, further aggravated its market hold.

Moreover, players were concerned about unlocking an 8% Axie Infinity (AXS) token supply in October. Axie Infinity (AXS) is priced at $6.71, at the time of writing, after seeing a 3.59% increase in the last 24 hours. However, it is too soon to say that the rise will sustain for long. Thus, Axie Infinity (AXS) token has to work hard to become investment worthy.

The Rise and Fall of Enjin Coin (ENJ) doesn’t indicate a long-term bullish trend

Enjin Coin (ENJ) is a Metaverse cryptocurrency launched on the Ethereum mainnet. Enjin Coin (ENJ) offers a strong ecosystem for investors to create chats, websites, etc. However, the Enjin Coin (ENJ) token hasn’t hit the right notes. Enjin Coin (ENJ) saw the highest price of $4.22 on 26th November 2021. The Enjin Coin (ENJ) price graph has been on the decline after a short, sharp rise.

The Enjin Coin (ENJ) token is currently at $0.25 with a slight increase of 0.50% in the last 24 hours. Trends show that Enjin Coin (ENJ) is a short-term token. Since Enjin Coin (ENJ) may not sustain the price for long, it is more suitable for quick trading than investment.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido