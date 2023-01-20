100,000 tech jobs to go with Google the latest to announce layoffs

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 20 January 2023 • 12:05

Job hunting - Image Pixel Shot / Shutterstock.com

The CEO of Google´s parent company Alphabet has written to all staff saying that some 12,000 jobs will go, roughly six per cent of the company´s workforce.

CEO Sundar Pichai sent an e-mail to all staff on Friday, January 20 to announce the proposed job cuts.

The move follows that of Microsoft who earlier in the week said that it would be laying off 10,000 staff as business slowed down.

Meta, Facebook’s parent company, Amazon and Twitter have all announced huge layoffs recently.

Pichai said in his email that he takes “full responsibility for the decisions that led to this.”These are important moments to sharpen our focus, redesign our cost base and direct our talent and capital to the highest priorities.”

Among the reasons given by the CEO is the fall off in advertising revenue with customers being more careful about where and how they spend their money. Tightening budgets and stagnating sales have resulted in many companies either reducing ad expenditure or in their being more selective about where they advertise.