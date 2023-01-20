The ultimate guide to the 15 best restaurants in Marbella (2023)

By Laura Kemp • 20 January 2023 • 10:52

MARBELLA is known around the world for its glitz, glamour and celebrity clientele. Not to mention its stunning beaches, lively nightlife, an abundance of activities, the best golf courses and luxury hotels. But did you know it is also world-famous for its restaurants?



That’s right, with three Michelin-starred restaurants, Marbella is one of Spain’s culinary centres, offering everything from traditional Spanish dishes to Japanese haute cuisine. But with so much on offer, how do you know the best places in town?

Luckily, the Euro Weekly News has put together this handy list of the best restaurants in Marbella for all types of cuisine. So take a look at some of the top-rated restaurants for you to try.

1. Best for Italian Food

Da Bruni Sul Mare

From pizzas and risotto to creamy pasta dishes, pretty much everyone loves Italian, and Da Bruno Sul Mare is famed for having some of the best dishes around. Founded on the Costa del Sol in 1994 by Bruno and Giuseppina Filippone, Da Bruno Sul Mare in Marbella is one of five restaurants in the Da Bruno group and offers diners live music, stunning settings and a cocktail bar.

Located on the famous Paseo Maritimo in Marbella, this Da Bruno Sul Mare is decorated in traditional and luxurious Italian style, complete with columns and murals, making it the perfect venue for special occasions. Famous for its impressive range of pizzas, Da Bruno’s Italian fare is some of the best in Marbella, so make sure to visit when in town.

2. Best for Mediterranean Food

Sea Grill Puente Romano Beach Resort

At Sea Grill in Marbella’s vibrant Puente Romano Beach Resort, you can embark on a new culinary journey each day, from the best breakfast in the Mediterranean and relaxing lunches, to evenings of international fine dining with friends and family. With a menu made up of locally sourced Mediterranean produce and international favourites, you’ll be tempted by aromas from the open kitchen where chefs cook over charcoal and fire.

Enjoy leisurely lunches of the freshest seafood including authentic Spanish paella, tender Atlantic sea bass and beautifully baked lemon and herb mussels.

3. Best for International Food

La Sala

One of Marbella’s coolest spots, La Sala is a favourite of celebrities and locals alike for its stunning interior, high-quality food, and live music seven days a week. Serving up everything from Scandinavian dishes to British favourites, La Sala has something to satisfy the tastes of every discerning customer alongside live entertainment, making it one of the hottest destinations in Marbella throughout the year.

Its menu alongside its highly photogenic settings has made La Sala well-known for its celebrity guests over the years, welcoming everyone from Craig David to Jamie Oliver and making it one of the most glamorous restaurants in Marbella.

4. Best for Seafood

The Harbour Bar & Restaurant

The Costa del Sol has some of the best seafood in the world, and The Harbour Bar & Restaurant in Marbella has some of the freshest and most luxurious around. Located in Marbella port at the Real Club Maritimo, The Harbour is the perfect venue for sea lovers.

With views over the Mediterranean, this restaurant offers a huge range of seafood, from octopus to lobster. Chef Randy Tamarco has been with the company since 2015, ensuring that all the dishes served up meet The Harbour’s high standards and impress their discerning clientele.

5. Best for Barbecue Food

The Firepit Rodizio

Firing up the barbecue and the options of eating outdoors for most of the year has got to be one of the best things about Costa del Sol living, and for some of the best meat dishes around, The Firepit Rodizio is a Marbella favourite.

Serving up everything from chicken to steak, The Firepit Rodizio is located not far from the coast in Elviria, making it an ideal dining destination. Offering a little bit of Portugal in Spain, The Firepit is even open for breakfast, and for a cosy night in, their dishes are also available to take away.

6. Best for Chinese Food

Hong Kong Marbella

Having been operating on the promenade in Marbella since 1988, Hong Kong has become one of the favourite restaurants for Oriental food in a great location. With one of the best Chinese chefs cooking their authentic dishes, everything is made fresh to order. Enjoy popular dishes like their sticky spare ribs, crispy spring rolls, sweet chilli chicken, fluffy egg fried rice or special chow mein while overlooking the stunning Mediterranean Sea.

Hong Kong also has a takeaway service, in addition to a rapid home delivery service within a 6-mile radius of Marbella, so that you can enjoy their delicious authentic food from the comfort of your sofa.

7. Best for Authentic Tapas

La Bodega del Mar

In a friendly and international atmosphere, located perfectly on the promenade in Marbella, La Bodega del Mar serves delicious breakfast, lunch and dinner dishes.

Offering typical and authentic Mediterranean tapas, you can enjoy their Iberian ham, Manchego cheeses or cheeses made with Malaga goat’s milk, and fresh seafood from along the coast. If you like spicy food, don’t leave without trying some patatas bravas or playing Russian roulette with Padron peppers.

Relax and enjoy some of the best tapas in Marbella while watching the world go by on their sunny terrace.

8. Best for Michelin Star-Rated Food

Restaurante El Lago Marbella

Located in the idyllic Greenlife Golf resort, in the heart of Elviria Hills, El Lago offers an authentic, intimate and seasonal culinary experience.

The tasting menu at El Lago takes customers on a journey through the best seasonal and local products, and the dynamic vegetarian menu, ‘Terra’, reflects the commitment to seasonal products and their philosophy of making the most of local products. This menu changes every week depending on what is in the ‘lonjas’ of Coín, Nerja or Marbella, and must be requested in advance.

9. Best for Japanese Food

Ta-Kumi

Ta-Kumi is truly an authentic Japanese experience in Marbella. This Michelin-Star restaurant serves all of the classics, from miso soup to tuna tartar, classic cut sashimi to sukiyaki, and a large range of different types of sushi – all freshly cooked.

Known as a culinary experience of traditional and innovative Japanese food, Ta-Kumi’s executive lunch menu is particularly popular during the day and, by night, customers can enjoy the modern minimalist decor and attentive service.

10. Best for French Food

Casanis Bistrot

Located in the beautiful and historical old town of Marbella, Casanis is a Mediterranean Bistrot Restaurant with French and Belgian kitchen influences.

Casanis Bistrot has several spaces, each with a particular ambience, to find the perfect spot to enjoy your dinner. Choose from their main room, inner patio, terrace, and even their wine cellar (under request) to dine, each with its own special atmosphere.

Casanis Bistrot is a memorable gastronomic experience with imaginative and exquisite cuisine, from a simple free-range chicken with a delicious sauce or spectacular tuna tartare, to terrific Fettucine with ragout or creamy goat’s salad. Not forgetting their extensive wine list with something for every taste.

11. Best for Burgers

Gourmet Burger Room

This cosy and child-friendly restaurant is the perfect place to enjoy a juicy burger with all of your favourite toppings. Choose from beef, pork, lamb, veggie or vegetarian patties, as well as pulled pork and a great selection of salads.

Accompany your burger with sides like fries, coleslaw, onion rings, and salad – or pile it all on the pattie and enjoy a messy feast! If you want to satisfy your sweet tooth, Gourmet Burger Room also has an irresistible selection of desserts.

12. Best for Vegetarian Food

Manuka – Plaza del Mar

Based in Marbella, Manuka is a flexitarian restaurant that focuses on offering clean, healthy and wholesome food the way it was intended by nature; free from refined sugars, additives and chemicals.

​Amongst their wonderful menu, you will find an array of delicious plant-based dishes inspired from around the globe and, even though they focus highly on vegan and vegetarian diets, they also offer a selection of free-range and grass-fed meats, remaining as ethical as possible while doing so. So there will be no disappointments for meat-eaters in your group!

13. Best for Vegan Food

Gioia Plant-Based Cuisine

Because of their belief in the strong power of natural, plant-based food in order to create balanced, nourishing and tasty dishes which benefit both the body and the mind, Gioia owners Carlo and Trishi offer a selection of both raw and cooked dishes, many of which are also gluten-free.

And you don’t need to be vegan to enjoy the dishes here, the food is so well-executed that it’s one of the top-rated even amongst carnivores. Don’t miss the portobello carpaccio if in season, and the cold cannelloni.

14. Best for Gluten Free Food

Celicioso Bakery

Celicioso opened its doors in August 2012 and accompanies its healthy gluten free food with a unique experience. Their menu is based on delicious ingredients and dishes that also contribute to your well-being, as well as the well-being of animals.

What began as a gluten free Bakery has now become a reference in healthy restaurants, with ingredients and dishes that awaken the senses and make you feel good.

15. Best Restaurant on the Beach

The Beach House Marbella

Fine dining? Sunset cocktails? Luxury beach beds? Awesome live performances? The Beach House Marbella has it all and more.

Located right on the beachfront in Marbella, The Beach House serves amazing dishes from sunrise through to sunset. Think fluffy American pancakes or healthy overnight oats with fruit, classic Sunday lunch and salads to prime fillet steaks, and mouth-watering cocktails to sparkling Champagne – all enjoyed in one of the most prestigious areas on the Costa del Sol.

