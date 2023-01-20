A step-by-step guide to legalising your Valencian countryside property

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 20 January 2023 • 15:49

Town planning - Image Ross Helen / Shutterstock.com

If your countryside property in one of the three provinces is not legal then you need to read this step-by-step guide, as some simple information and an application to your local town planning department could change that.

According to the Valencia Community, this is a simplified version of how to go about making the property legal.

Conditions for eligibility

Built prior to 20 August 2014 Built on rural land The property has a rural plot subdivision

Routes to legalisation

Individual declaration (DSI) – where less than ten dwellings occupy one hectare but it is also available to homeowners when that number is higher Collective declaration – more than ten dwellings per hectare

Documentation required for a DSI

A completed application form Proof that the property meets planning criteria A map of the area – you can download this by clicking here The title deeds to the property

For a step-by-step walk through the process watch the following video.

To undertake a collective application you need to contact your town planning department who will provide assistance, for which they have or can apply for funding.

If you do want assistance it is recommended you make use of an ECUV, a town planning provider authorised by the Community to provide the necessary assistance. You can find their details by simply searching using the term UCUV Valencia community.

