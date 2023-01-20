A step-by-step guide to legalising your Valencian countryside property

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 20 January 2023 • 15:49
Town planning - Image Ross Helen / Shutterstock.com
According to the Valencia Community, this is a simplified version of how to go about making the property legal.
For a step-by-step walk through the process watch the following video.
To undertake a collective application you need to contact your town planning department who will provide assistance, for which they have or can apply for funding.
If you do want assistance it is recommended you make use of an ECUV, a town planning provider authorised by the Community to provide the necessary assistance. You can find their details by simply searching using the term UCUV Valencia community.
