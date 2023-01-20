Beware legal rip-offs says Valencia Community planning adviser

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 20 January 2023 • 14:57

An adviser to the Valencia Community town planning department has warned people against being ripped off by local solicitors helping them to legalise their properties.

John Kirby said that he had received copies of letters from locals that show some solicitors are j taking advantage of those who want to have their homes legalised by charging exorbitant fees of up to €7,000 to submit an application.

Properties that were built illegally in the Valencian countryside can be legalised after legislation was passed more than a year ago. To do that a MIT application needs to be submitted to the local town planning department, most of which can be done by the homeowner and for free.

Step 1 – Visit the regional planning website

This is the website used by planners to understand what restrictions and impediments there are to building homes and other buildings in the region. To visit the site you will need a digital certificate and you can do so by visiting https:GuiaT-frontend.gva.es.

Step 2 – Prepare an individual declaration

Input your address into the software and create the required individual declaration.

Kirby is aware that many people may be daunted by the requirement or not have a digital certificate so he has offered to do this for free 20 Euro Weekly readers.

To take advantage of the limited offer send your address and catastral registration number to him at [email protected] and mention Euro Weekly.

He will send you the report back in PDF format, which can then be used to continue with the required local planning application.

If you want more information, watch the presentation recently undertaken by the planning department for residents in the LÁlfaz del Pi area.

This is a great opportunity that should not be missed as the Valencia Community tells residents to “beware legal rip-offs.”

