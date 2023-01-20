By Chris King • 20 January 2023 • 22:10

80-year-old Stagecoach tycoon Dame Ann Gloag charged with human trafficking

Dame Ann Gloag, the 80-year-old Stagecoach millionaire has been charged with human trafficking.

Dame Ann Gloag, the 80-year-old Stagecoach tycoon has been charged today, Friday, January 20, in connection with human trafficking offences. Her 72-year-old husband, David McCleary, has also been charged.

Two other family members have also detained by Police Scotland. They are son-in-law Paul McNeil, along with Sarah Gloag, the 47-year-old stepdaughter and daughter-in-law of the Scottish multi-millionaire and philanthropist.

As revealed by dailymail.co.uk, Dame Ann was questioned by police officers yesterday, Thursday 19, at Livingston police station in West Lothian. She attended the interview along with her husband, where detectives quizzed them both about allegations of human trafficking. All four family members were subsequently charged.

‘On January 19, 2023, four individuals were charged in connection with an investigation into alleged human trafficking and immigration offences. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal’, said a Police Scotland spokesman on Thursday evening.

‘Whilst we cannot comment on the details of an ongoing investigation, Dame Ann Gloag strongly disputes the malicious allegations that have been made against her, her foundation and members of her family, and will vigorously defend herself and the work of her foundation to protect her legacy and continue her work helping thousands of people in the UK and abroad every year’, read a statement from Dame Ann’s spokesperson.

An inside source close to the family claimed that the tycoon has been the victim of ‘collusion’ by eight other individuals. These people are believed to be people dame Ann brought to Scotland as part of her foundation’s charity work.

They invented a ‘cock-and-bull story’ insisted the source, ‘This investigation has been a Kafkaesque nightmare for the last two years. People who Dame Ann and her family tried to help turned on them and colluded in making complaints that were baseless – it is absolutely shocking’.

Dame Ann is the co-founder of the international transport company. Her Gloag Foundation is described as involving: ‘projects that prevent or relieve poverty and encourage the advancement of education, health and religion in the UK and overseas’. She is known to have helped in excess of 20,000 women and children in Africa.

