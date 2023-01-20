BREAKING: Bomb squad called in after ‘suspicious package’ found at St James’s Hospital, Leeds

By Matthew Roscoe • 20 January 2023 • 11:08

A BOMB SQUAD has been dispatched to St James’s Hospital in Leeds after a ‘suspicious package’ was found on Friday, January 20.

The public has been warned to stay away from St James’s Hospital in Leeds by West Yorkshire Police, who alongside the bomb squad, are investigating a ‘suspicious package’.

A spokesperson said: “Emergency services are currently dealing with a suspicious package incident outside the Gledhow Wing at St James’s Hospital, in Beckett Street, Leeds.

“A cordon has been put in place as a precautionary measure for public safety.

“Officers are liaising with Army specialists who are at the scene to make an assessment in line with normal procedures.

“People are asked to avoid the entrance to the Gledhow Wing at this time.”

Leeds Teaching Hospitals Trust said: “Emergency services are currently dealing with a suspicious package incident outside the Gledhow Wing at St James’s Hospital.

“A cordon has been put in place as a precautionary measure to ensure public safety and we have been working with the police to evacuate some ward areas to keep our patients and staff safe.

“Please avoid the entrance to the Gledhow Wing at this time. Access to the hospital will be through Alma Street (Bexley entrance) or Gledhow Road.”

UK news outlet The Yorkshire Post reported that staff, patients and everyone inside the hospital are being urged to move away from windows and move into corridors.

An eyewitness told the media outlet: “I am a patient on the respiratory ward and we have all been moved out of our rooms onto the corridors and into the staff rooms.”

More to follow…

