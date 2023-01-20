By Chris King • 20 January 2023 • 19:42

British PM Rishi Sunak given fixed penalty notice for not wearing his seat belt

A fixed penalty notice has been issued to UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak after being caught in a vehicle without his seat belt.

Lancashire Police has today, Friday, January 20, issued British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with a fixed penalty notice. It comes as a result of the Conservative Party leader being spotted not wearing his seatbelt in a vehicle.

Unfortunately for Sunak, a clip recently posted on Instagram while he was in Lancashire promoting his levelling-up funding appeared to show that he was not wearing a seat belt. It was immediately picked up by viewers who questioned why it was alright for him to not wear his belt, as reported by Sky News.

The prime minister subsequently apologised for what he described as a ‘brief error’ of judgement. This is not Mr Sunak’s first run-in with law enforcement in the UK. He was previously fined by the Metropolitan Police for breaking the rules during the coronavirus lockdown.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.